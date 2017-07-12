Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 12, 1:30 PM EDT

Ex-Brazilian President Silva convicted of corruption

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- A federal judge has convicted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption and money laundering and sentenced him to nine and a half years in jail.

Silva will remain free while an appeal is heard.

Silva was accused of receiving a beachfront apartment as a kickback from construction company OAS. The case is part of a massive corruption investigation that has roiled Brazilian politics that has seen business executives and elite politicians jailed.

Silva was president between 2003 and 2010.

