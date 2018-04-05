Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 5, 5:26 PM EDT

The Latest: Brazil judge issues arrest warrant for da Silva

AP Photo
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

SAO PAULO (AP) -- The Latest on the fate of former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Federal judge Sergio Moro has issued an arrest warrant for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thursday's warrant comes several hours after the country's top court denied a request by da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed a corruption conviction.

Moro gave da Silva 24 hours to present himself to federal police in the southern city of Curitiba.

Last year, Moro convicted da Silva of trading favors with a construction company in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment. That conviction was upheld by an appeals court in January.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.