Eagle Herald











May 28, 9:24 AM EDT

Top Brazilian musicians to call for new elections at concert


Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Top Brazilian musicians to call for new elections at concert

UK: Manchester attack investigation still at 'full tilt'

Manager: Allman tried to keep playing music until the end

Jet owned by Elvis auctioned after sitting 35 years

Rocker Gregg Allman dies at age 69; sang and lived the blues

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Top Brazilian musical performers are lending their talents to the latest protest in the country calling for new presidential elections while pressure mounts on the country's leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

The Sunday afternoon concert on Copacabana beach will feature Grammy award-winner Caetano Veloso and other musicians. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

Concert organizers demand the resignation of President Michel Temer, who is being investigated by Brazil's high court for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in corruption.

They also want new direct presidential elections if Temer resigns or is forced out.

Brazilian law calls in such a case for the lower house speaker to serve as interim president for up to 30 days until Congress decides who will finish the term that runs through 2018.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.