RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer says he will fight allegations that he endorsed the paying of hush money to an ex-lawmaker jailed for corruption.

Temer spoke during a national address on Thursday afternoon. It was the first appearance since the Globo newspaper published a report Wednesday night that Temer was recorded supporting payments to former Lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha.

In his speech, Temer categorically denied the allegation and insisted he will stay on the job.

Temer took power a year ago when President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and then removed for illegally managing the federal budget.