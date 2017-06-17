Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 17, 9:29 PM EDT

The Latest: Death toll rises to 3 in blast at Colombia mall

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Latest News
The Latest: Death toll rises to 3 in blast at Colombia mall

French woman killed, 11 hurt by explosion at Colombia mall

FARC's elusive finances undercut support for Colombia peace

Colombian rebels hand over 30 percent of weapons to UN

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- The latest on deadly explosion in upscale mall in tourist district of Colombia's capital (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Colombian authorities now say three people, including a French woman, have been killed in a powerful explosion at one of the busiest shopping centers in the South American nation's capital.

Officials say nine more people have injuries from Saturday's blast at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa is calling it a "cowardly terrorist bombing."

Witnesses have told of being evacuated from movie theaters and stores after a blast in a second-floor women's' bathroom. Ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.