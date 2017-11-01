Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 1, 12:11 PM EDT

Ex-rebel commander Timochenko to run for Colombia presidency


BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- Colombia's demobilized guerrilla movement says its former top commander Rodrigo Londono will run for the presidency of the South American nation in next year's election.

The announcement was made Wednesday by leaders of the political movement started by the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Londono is better known by his alias, Timochenko.

The group known as the FARC also announced some of the individuals who will fill the 10 seats in Congress that it's guaranteed on a temporary basis as part of last year's peace deal.

Polls show that many Colombians remain skeptical of the former rebels' commitment to peace and want them banned from entering politics until they confess their war crimes to special peace tribunals.

