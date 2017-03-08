Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 8, 12:02 PM EST

Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala child shelter


Multimedia
Victims of 1981 Army Massacre Laid to Rest
Multimedia
Tropical Storm and Sinkhole in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) -- At least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a shelter for children near Guatemala City, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said Wednesday.

Mario Cruz told the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters were still extinguishing parts of the morning blaze.

But he said that so far 19 bodies have been found and about two dozen people were being treated for injuries.

The shelter has been criticized for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.