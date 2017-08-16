GUATEMALA CITY (AP) -- At least two people were killed and five arrested early Wednesday when alleged gang members shot up one of the country's largest hospitals to free a prisoner, officials said.

Roosevelt Hospital director Carlos Soto said that an unknown number of attackers entered the hospital and began shooting. The National Civil Police said through its Twitter account that the five men in custody were members of Mara Salvatrucha gang. They showed photographs of assault rifles seized from the men.

Astrid Villatoro was in the emergency room waiting for her son to get a x-ray on Wednesday when a bullet struck her in the foot. "You heard a lot of shots," Villatoro said. "I was in the emergency room when I felt a stray bullet hit my foot. I saw a man hit in the face by another bullet. It was terrible. Everyone ran for cover."

Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar confirmed the five arrests. Police continued searching the hospital room by room.