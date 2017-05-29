Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 29

Mexico says operations resume at key US commercial crossing


MEXICO CITY (AP) -- The Mexican government says it has resumed import operations at one of the busiest commercial crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border, just over a week after it was damaged by winds and rain.

The federal Treasury Department says in a statement that full operations were restored Monday on the World Trade Bridge between Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas.

High winds and rain on May 21 damaged buildings, utility poles, trucks and computers on the Mexican side of the crossing. Buildings on the U.S. side also experienced roof damage and flooding.

Commercial traffic had been diverted to another nearby bridge.

