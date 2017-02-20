Eagle Herald











Feb 20, 3:27 PM EST

Hot sauce and hope for Conan O'Brien in Mexico


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Hot sauce and hope for Conan O'Brien in Mexico

Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-head on 'Maher'

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Warren Frost, Dr. Will Hayward on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 91

Colbert show to air live after Trump's address to Congress
Interactive
Drug Lords' Aliases
Mexican cartels reaching farther into U.S.

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Television host Conan O'Brien is drawing stares in Mexico, where he's taping an episode of his show in a bid to "do something positive" after the tensing of U.S.-Mexico relations.

O'Brien arrived late last week and has spent part of his time in Mexico City strolling the streets, greeting people and trying the food.

On Monday he stopped by one of the city's fancier taco restaurants and wound up trying hot sauce straight out of the bowl as restaurant patrons taped the scene on their phones. Some gasped "no!"

O'Brien said, "Now, I am Mexican. I am also dying."

O'Brien doesn't think his outreach marks a turning point in bilateral relations, but said "Everyone has to do their part."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.