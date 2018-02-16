MEXICO CITY (AP) -- The bronco, the jaguar, and the former first lady: These three outsiders appear destined for Mexico's July 1 ballot as the first independent candidates to seek the presidency in generations, the result of a reform seen as a victory for democracy in the country.

The mavericks have cleared the demanding hurdle of collecting nearly 1 million signatures to qualify and - pending official word from election authorities - are sure to sure to inject color into the race by challenging candidates from the well-heeled, state-funded parties that are widely perceived as corrupt political machines.

While early polls suggest they have slim chances of winning, the independents could siphon enough support to wreck one or more of the three mainstream candidacies, or produce an eventual winner with just 30 percent or less of the vote and inevitable questions about the mandate to govern.

"For the first time in the history of Mexico, we have independent candidates battling for the presidency. ... I think they are going to change the electoral outlook when the campaign proper begins April 1," analyst and political consultant Ruben Aguilar said.

He cautioned, however, that "it remains very much in the dark at this moment exactly what will happen, who will benefit, whom they will hurt."

The three independents are Margarita Zavala, a lawyer, two-time elected lawmaker and the wife of former President Felipe Calderon (2006-2012); Jaime Rodriguez, a plain-spoken horseman known popularly as "El Bronco" who has already blazed a trail as the first independent to win a governorship in modern Mexico; and Armando Rios Piter, a largely unknown policy wonk who has embraced the nickname "El Jaguar."

Conventional wisdom holds that Zavala threatens to sap support from Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party, or PAN.

Zavala was a prominent contender for the PAN nomination when she abandoned the party and launched an independent candidacy, alleging that Anaya, who was party president, had maneuvered himself into the nomination by sidelining rivals. He's now at the head of a coalition with the left-leaning Democratic Revolution, or PRD, a party that's been hurt by divisions but is flush with government financing.

Beyond that, the picture is a bit muddied.

Some predict the independents could divide the opposition vote, helping the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, whose approval ratings have taken such a hit under President Enrique Pena Nieto that it chose a non-party member, Jose Antonio Meade, as its candidate for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.

The PRI still has a formidable national political machine inherited from decades in power, as well as a core base of supporters that make up about a third of the electorate. That might be enough to win in Mexico's first-past-the-post system in such a crowded field.

Roy Campos, president of polling firm Consulta Mitofsky, predicted that both "El Bronco" and "El Jaguar" will benefit Meade by attracting voters who "are angry, but do not dare make a total leap to (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador," a polarizing figure in Mexican politics who inspires devotion from his followers and deep suspicion among his opponents.

But some see in the independents an advantage for Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up in the last two elections as the PRD candidate before leaving the party to start his own, known as Morena.

Still others see a split effect: Rodriguez might attract would-be Meade voters while Rios Piter, a former PRD member, picks off some leftists who don't like Lopez Obrador and can't stomach the fact that their party is allied with the conservative Anaya.

A poll this week by Consulta Mitofsky had Lopez Obrador leading with 27 percent, followed by 22 percent for Anaya and 18 percent for Meade. Collectively, the independents were pulling 8 percent. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Nearly 25 percent of respondents were undecided, however, and a lot could change in the next 4