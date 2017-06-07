Eagle Herald











Jun 7, 5:30 PM EDT

Mexico, DiCaprio, Slim team up to help endangered porpoise


MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Mexico's president, its richest man and actor Leonardo DiCaprio signed an agreement Wednesday aimed at protecting marine ecosystems in the upper Gulf of California where the vaquita porpoise is critically endangered.

The agreement is a collaboration between President Enrique Pena Nieto, multi-billionaire Carlos Slim and DiCaprio and will be backed by the respective foundations of Slim and DiCaprio.

The vaquita is native to the upper Gulf, but only an estimated 30 of the porpoises are left in the wild today.

The agreement sets objectives to prevent illegal fishing and gillnet use, which threaten the vaquita.

