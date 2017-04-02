MEXICO CITY (AP) -- A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Juarez says it is closing due to the climate of insecurity and impunity for killings of journalists in one of the world's deadliest countries for media workers.

Norte executive Oscar Cantu Murguia informs readers of his decision in a farewell letter published Sunday titled "Adios!"

Cantu cites the recent murder of journalist Miroslava Breach in the city of Chihuahua, which like Juarez is in Chihuahua state. Breach was a reporter for La Jornada and had also collaborated with Norte.

Cantu writes that he is not prepared for any more of his journalists to pay the price of insecurity.

At least 38 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 1992 for motives related to their work, according the Committee to Protect Journalists.