TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Over two weeks, AP journalists Rodrigo Abd and Christopher Sherman logged 3,000 miles in a rented Jeep traveling from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean, crisscrossing back and forth across the world's 10th-longest border 22 times and blogging about the experience .

All along the way they were looking for the right place for Abd to spend a day using his wooden box camera to make striking black-and-white portraits of the people who inhabit the frontier lands. It's a primitive device consisting of a box with a lens and space for a developing lab inside, and shooting, developing and digitizing the images is a painstaking process.

On the last full day of the trip, they finally set it up on a sidewalk in Tijuana, Mexico, near where people enter and leave the Chaparral border crossing. Most were coming or going in a hurry. But some, such as recent deportees from the United States, were just hanging around trying to figure out their next moves.

One by one they posed for the camera in front of a black backdrop and told the journalists a little about themselves, why they were there and what it's like to live along the border at a time of uncertainty for U.S.-Mexico relations under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Then Abd and Sherman used the box camera to take photos of each other, documenting the end of their journey.