CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- Venezuela's reggaeton-loving president may skip the next song by Latin Grammy-winner J Balvin.

The Colombian star extends a middle finger toward Nicolas Maduro and refers to him with an expletive in a brief music clip on his Instagram account. It racked up nearly 1.8 million views in the first 19 hours after being posted.

A publicist for the musician declined to say if it was a clip from an upcoming release.

Venezuela's socialist president is a former rock 'n' roll musician who sometimes breaks into reggaeton lyrics at public events.

That hasn't saved him from criticism being thrown at him by musicians including Alejandro Sanz, Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, who have decried the country's economic and political crisis.

