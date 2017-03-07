PANAMA CITY (AP) -- Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega suffered a hemorrhage after surgery Tuesday to remove a benign brain tumor and was in critical condition, his daughters reported.

Thays and Sandra Noriega told reporters at the Santo Tomas public hospital in Panama City that their 83-year-old father was returned to the operating room after being in intensive care earlier.

Noriega, who had been in prison for corruption and the killings of opponents during his 1983-89 regime, was transferred to house arrest Jan. 29 to prepare for the procedure, which was originally scheduled for mid-February.

Noriega, a former general and strongman, was ousted by a U.S. invasion in 1989 and jailed for years in the United States on drug charges.

He was then imprisoned in France for money laundering, before being returned in 2011 to Panama, where he had already been convicted in absentia.