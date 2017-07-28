SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) -- The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' trip to El Salvador (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he hopes his efforts to fight gang violence will help mend fences with President Donald Trump after a series of public rebukes by Trump.

Sessions says the anti-gang effort is one of many issues on which he and the president share a commitment.

The shared goals are on display Friday.

Trump is delivering an anti-gang message to Long Island, close to where the brutal MS-13 gang committed a string of gruesome murders.

Sessions is in El Salvador trying to step up the fight against the gang, which has origins in Central America and Los Angeles.

Sessions was asked in an AP interview whether he thinks the MS-13 fight will help his relationship with Trump. He says: "I hope so."

4:58 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he intends to stay on the job and fight for President Donald Trump's agenda. Sessions tells The Associated Press that he and Trump have a "harmony of values and beliefs." His remarks come after a week of being berated by Trump in public as weak and ineffective.

Sessions spoke about his job during a trip to El Salvador to increase international cooperation against the MS-13 gang. The former Alabama senator says he serves at the pleasure of the president and will remain at the head of the Justice Department until Trump decides otherwise.

Trump remains upset that Sessions recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.