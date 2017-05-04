Eagle Herald











May 4, 2:57 PM EDT

Classical maestro Dudamel hits Venezuela govt over protests


Multimedia
Venezuelan 'System' Brings Classics to Barrios

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- Classical music maestro Gustavo Dudamel is speaking out against the Venezuelan government he has long performed for over its bloody crackdown on protesters.

Dudamel's statement follows the death of 17-year-old Armando Canizales during a demonstration Wednesday. Canizales was reportedly a member of the government-financed El Sistema musical education program that gave rise to Dudamel's career. He's continued to work with it even while serving as the Los Angeles Philharmonic's musical director.

Critics have blasted Dudamel in the past for being cozy with President Nicolas Maduro.

But Dudamel called on Maduro to reduce tensions and allow dissent in an essay posted on Facebook. It bears Canizales' name in a black, tombstone-like box.

He wrote: "It is time to listen to the people: Enough is enough."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.