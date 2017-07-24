Eagle Herald











'Despacito' singers veto Venezuelan leader's campaign remix

By JORGE RUEDA
Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- There's a new take on the hit Latin pop song "Despacito." And this one is not garnering accolades from its producers.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro premiered a remix of the song by Puerto Rican duo Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Sunday, transforming the record-setting single about a slow, romantic seduction into a campaign jingle for his contested constitution rewrite.

"For the unity and peace of our country," the remix begins. "The constituent assembly moves forward."

Fonsi and Daddy Yankee took to social media Monday to veto the new spin on their song, which recently became an even bigger hit with a remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Maduro is pressing forward with his pledge to hold a July 30 election to select delegates to a special assembly that will rewrite the constitution.

