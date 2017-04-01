CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

1 p.m.

Venezuela analyst Javier Corrales says it's hard to say how much the high court's reversal of its earlier decision has harmed the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Corrales calls the move "huge," noting that it is the first time since the opposition won the National Assembly in 2015 that it has been able to get Maduro to reverse a decision. He teaches Latin American politics at Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Saturday's reversal undoes most of the original court decision, but will still allow Maduro to enter into joint oil ventures with congress' approval.

---

11 a.m.

Opposition leaders of congress celebrated their victory, transforming their planned morning protest into an outdoor political rally welcoming the move. Hundreds of people joined them at their gathering in a wealthy area of eastern Caracas.

Several high-profile opposition lawmakers were flying back from trips to nearby countries to participate in the Saturday event.

Smiling opposition members congratulated each other on what they saw as their triumph in repelling an attack on the country's democracy.

---

9:45 a.m.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has reversed its move to strip congress of its legislative powers.

The move had drawn widespread criticism at home and abroad that the South American country was no longer a democracy.

President Nicolas Maduro asked the Supreme court in a late-night speech to review a ruling nullifying the lawmaking body after that decision set off a storm of criticism from the opposition and foreign governments.

The court on Saturday released new rulings that appeared to reinstate congress' authority.

It was a rare instance of the embattled socialist president backing away from a move that would have increased his power.