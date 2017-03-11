Eagle Herald











Jack Kerouac's 95th birthday celebrated in his hometown


LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Fans of Jack Kerouac are celebrating what would have been the Beat Generation writer's 95th birthday in his hometown.

The "On the Road" author was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1922. The city is throwing him a party Saturday, the day before his actual birthday.

Things kick off at noon with a public tour of Pollard Library, which is said to have played a pivotal role in shaping the young Kerouac's literary consciousness and ambitions.

That will be followed at 1 p.m. with a presentation and discussion of some of Kerouac's more obscure works.

The festivities conclude at 7:30 p.m. with a "Happy Birthday Jack!" concert at Zorba's Music Hall featuring the Neverly Brothers band.

Fans of Kerouac will read passages from his books between musical sets.

