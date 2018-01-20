Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 20, 7:45 PM EST

Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital


Latest News
5 killed as gunmen battle security forces at Kabul hotel

Afghan official: roadside a mine has killed 5 people western

US ambassador says Trump policy in Afghanistan is working

UN team in Kabul to show support for war-weary Afghanistan

US: American soldier wounded in Afghan attack
Multimedia
US troops spending Christmas

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- At least four gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital on Saturday evening, triggering a shootout with security forces, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to the attack, Danish said.

One of the four attackers was killed and the three others were still battling the forces from inside the hotel, said Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

He said that three people have been reported wounded so far, but that the number might rise.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.