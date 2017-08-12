Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 12, 7:39 AM EDT

Fighter jet crash lands at Bahrain airport


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- A fighter jet has crash landed at Bahrain International Airport, disrupting flights to and from the island nation.

Social media pictures of the crash showed the grey fighter jet's nose tipped into the air but largely intact.

Airport officials did not respond to requests for comment Saturday. Flights to and from Bahrain were disrupted after the crash.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. Naval officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bahrain is an island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

