DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Apparently not content with having the world's tallest building, an indoor ski slope and countless other baubles, Dubai now boasts one more: its own typographic font.

The forward-looking Mideast business hub unveiled the new font designed with Microsoft's help on Sunday. The government communication office says the Dubai Font integrates Arabic and Latin alphabets and is available for use in 23 languages.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered government bodies to begin using the new font in their official correspondence.

The United Arab Emirates' largest city has championed technology and innovation as it looks to diversify its economy beyond a traditional focus on energy, trade, transportation and tourism. It will host the World Expo in 2020.