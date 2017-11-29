Eagle Herald











Egyptian diva, actress and singer Shadia, has died at 86


CAIRO (AP) -- Shadia, an Egyptian actress and singer who captivated millions for decades, has died. She was 86.

Born Fatimah Shaker but known throughout her career by her single stage name, Shadia suffered a stroke this month and later went into a coma. She died late on Tuesday.

Shadia has more than a 100 films to her name and hundreds of singles in a career that stretches back to the late 1940s.

Her film roles ranged from those depicting country girls, career women, to comical portrayals of emotionally disturbed women and hopeless romantics.

Her iconic songs have defined the entertainment scene for decades, mostly with hit singles in Egypt's distinctive vernacular Arabic.

Shadia lived in almost total seclusion after she retired more than two decades ago.

Her funeral is due later Wednesday.

