EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) -- Militants ambushed a police convoy in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Monday, killing 18 police and wounding seven others, according to security and military officials, in the deadliest attack in the turbulent region in months.

The police and military officials said the attack began with the detonation of roadside bombs that destroyed and set ablaze four armored vehicles and a fifth one carrying signal jamming equipment. The gunmen later opened fire with machine guns and commandeered a police pickup truck.

Among those killed were two police lieutenants. The wounded included a police brigadier general.

The attack took place about 30 kilometers (nearly 19 miles) west of el-Arish in northern Sinai, the epicenter of a long-running insurgency now led by the extremist Islamic State group.

The officials had earlier put the death toll at five and said the convoy included three armored vehicles. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.