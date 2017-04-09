Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 9, 5:04 AM EDT

The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21


Latest News
4,300-year-old pyramid discovered in Egypt
Women join fight against female circumcision
Cheap electronics threaten Egyptian repairmen
Church bombing north of Egypt's capital kills 25

The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

Egyptians recount sexual harassment, angering conservatives

Egypt professor faces possible dismissal over dancing video

Egypt's judges, Parliament at sharp odds over bill

CAIRO (AP) -- The Latest on a church bombing north of the Egyptian capital (all times local):

11 a.m.

An Egyptian official says a church bombing north of Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.

Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

---

10:15 a.m.

Egypt state media says a bomb has gone off in a church in the Nile Delta, causing casualties.

The MENA news agency attributed the report to unnamed Interior Ministry officials, who provided no further details.

The explosion took place in the town of Tanta as Coptic Christians were marking Palm Sunday. Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.