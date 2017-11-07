Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 5:21 AM EST

Egyptians send letter criticizing US actress Helene Hunt


Latest News
4,300-year-old pyramid discovered in Egypt
Women join fight against female circumcision
Cheap electronics threaten Egyptian repairmen
Egypt's president says he supports 2-term limit

Egypt opposition lawyer announces 2018 presidential bid

Egypt summons Western ambassadors over rights comments

Prominent Nubian activist dies in detention in Egypt

Egypt rights lawyer to run for president in 2018
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Egyptians send letter criticizing US actress Helene Hunt

Sony pulls festival premiere of 'All the Money,' with Spacey

Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' commands $122.7 million

Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'

Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

CAIRO (AP) -- Egyptian activists are sending a petition to American actress Helen Hunt to condemn her participation in a government-organized youth conference they say is whitewashing the government's human rights and free speech abuses.

Written by Mona Seif, the open letter from the country's most well-known human rights defenders reached over 200 signatures by Tuesday. They included Mohamed Zaree, who last month won the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders, and Aida Seif el-Dawla, whose organization treats victims of torture and trauma and was shuttered by the government earlier this year.

The letter follows a flurry of online criticism against this week's "World Youth Forum" hosted under the patronage of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Hunt was a keynote speaker at the opening ceremony.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.