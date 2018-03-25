Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 25, 1:49 AM EDT

British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife's slaying

By MALAK HARB
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- A judge in the United Arab Emirates has found a British newspaper editor guilty of killing his wife with a hammer and has sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Francis Matthew was not on hand Sunday when the verdict came down in a Dubai courtroom. He had faced the death penalty. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

On July 4, Dubai police say they were called to Matthew's home, where they found his wife dead. Police say Matthew initially said his wife had been assaulted by robbers, but later confessed.

Matthew had served as the editor of the prominent English-language newspaper Gulf News from 1995-2005 and then became an editor-at-large at the newspaper.

Matthew and his wife were prominent members of the UAE's large British expatriate community.

