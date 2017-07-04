DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- The Middle East's biggest airline says it is working to implement increased security measures in response to U.S. demands to reverse a ban on laptops and other electronics onboard its U.S.-bound flights.

Dubai-based airline Emirates said in a statement Tuesday it is "working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities" to put the heightened security measures and protocols in place.

Emirates' Dubai hub has grown into the world's busiest airport for international traffic, in large part thanks to Emirates' expansion. It was one of 10 airports affected by the ban on cabin electronics put in place by the Trump administration in March.

Another Emirati airport, in Abu Dhabi, this week became the first to be exempted from the cabin electronics ban.