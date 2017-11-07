A look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers



AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Here's a look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers: - 97,000 square meters (1,044,108 square feet): The total built-up area of the museum - 6,400 square meters (68,890 square feet): The permanent gallery space of the museum - Eight: The number of layers in its dome - 180 meters (590 feet): The length of its dome - 7,500 tons: The weight of its dome - 7,850: The number of unique "stars" inside its dome - 55: The number of buildings inside the museum's dome - 3,900: The number of panels that make up the museum's buildings - 17: The number of glass ceilings among the museum's ceilings - 620: The number of artworks and artifacts on display - 235: The number of pieces on display owned by the Louvre Abu Dhabi itself - 12: The number of "gallery chapters" telling what the museum refers to as the world's "universal narrative"