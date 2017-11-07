Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 2:44 AM EST

A look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Here's a look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers:

- 97,000 square meters (1,044,108 square feet): The total built-up area of the museum

- 6,400 square meters (68,890 square feet): The permanent gallery space of the museum

- Eight: The number of layers in its dome

- 180 meters (590 feet): The length of its dome

- 7,500 tons: The weight of its dome

- 7,850: The number of unique "stars" inside its dome

- 55: The number of buildings inside the museum's dome

- 3,900: The number of panels that make up the museum's buildings

- 17: The number of glass ceilings among the museum's ceilings

- 620: The number of artworks and artifacts on display

- 235: The number of pieces on display owned by the Louvre Abu Dhabi itself

- 12: The number of "gallery chapters" telling what the museum refers to as the world's "universal narrative"

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.