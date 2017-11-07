ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Here's a look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers:

- 97,000 square meters (1,044,108 square feet): The total built-up area of the museum

- 6,400 square meters (68,890 square feet): The permanent gallery space of the museum

- Eight: The number of layers in its dome

- 180 meters (590 feet): The length of its dome

- 7,500 tons: The weight of its dome

- 7,850: The number of unique "stars" inside its dome

- 55: The number of buildings inside the museum's dome

- 3,900: The number of panels that make up the museum's buildings

- 17: The number of glass ceilings among the museum's ceilings

- 620: The number of artworks and artifacts on display

- 235: The number of pieces on display owned by the Louvre Abu Dhabi itself

- 12: The number of "gallery chapters" telling what the museum refers to as the world's "universal narrative"