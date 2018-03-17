Eagle Herald











Mar 17, 8:25 AM EDT

Theron calls idea of arming US teachers 'so outrageous'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Actress Charlize Theron says the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous."

The South African says: "I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence."

She added: "I just don't understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me."

Theron spoke Saturday at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai.

Theron says people should "listen to our kids" to solve the problem, speaking just after three students talked about the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

