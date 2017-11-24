Eagle Herald











Nov 24, 11:34 AM EST

Armenia's Oscars submission imagines a world without war

By AMIR VAHDAT
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Armenia's Oscars submission imagines a world without war

Q&A: Denzel on 'Roman J. Israel,' 'Malcolm X' and 'Shaft'

Review: Oldman gives us a human Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'

As Churchill, Oldman performs his greatest disappearing act

Anthony Gonzalez, and his mama, living a dream with 'Coco'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz
Latest News
Prague appeals court allows Russian hacker extradition to US

The Latest: Extradition case lawyer vows to appeal further

Sudan's president visits Russia, asks for protection from US

Russian upper house approves bill targeting foreign media

Russian lawmaker detained in France in tax fraud case

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Armenia's foreign-language film submission to the Academy Awards for this year invites viewers to imagine a world without war, according to its director.

Anahid Abad, the director of "Yeva," said at the Iranian premiere of her debut movie on Thursday, "The world without any war is much more beautiful, even for warmongers."

The film tells the story of a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter, Nareh, after her husband's tragic death and takes refuge in a village in the Karabakh region.

Criticizing war, Abad said its consequences are long lasting. "I was not directly in frontline of any war, but war was a part of my life," said Abad.

Abad has a long track record working in Iranian cinema as an assistant director.

Her film is a joint production between the National Cinema Center of Armenia and the Iranian Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran, where the Iranian premiere was held.

The foundation also submitted Iran's foreign-language film entry to the Academy Awards for this year, another anti-war film by a female director, Narges Abyar's "Nafas (Breath)."

Alireza Tabesh, the managing director of the foundation, told The Associated Press that both countries submitting anti-war films by female directors this year was "an invaluable coincidence".

"Launching co-production projects with countries in the region... is one of the main goals of this foundation", Tabesh said, "It offers the opportunity of entering into new markets and enables film producers to share their visions."

Iran has one of the largest Armenian communities in the world.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.