Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 26, 5:26 AM EDT

President says Iran will 'respond' if US missile law passes


Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
President says Iran will 'respond' if US missile law passes

US Navy fires warning shots near Iran ship in Persian Gulf

Iran confiscates 30 horses, mules carrying weapons

Alcohol poisoning kills 3 in southern Iran, 48 hospitalized

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Multimedia
Report: Adequate Testing May Delay Missle Defense Deployment (PDF)
U.S. Missile Defense System
Latest News
Russian diplomat: new US sanctions won't help to mend ties

Russia, China hold naval exercise in Baltic

Putin spokesman: No Kremlin order for Kushner-Gorkov talks

Europe concerned at impact of US energy sanctions on Russia

Moldova: lawmakers demand Russia withdraws its troops
The Latest: Putin spokesman says Trump chat was no secret

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says his country will respond if U.S. legislation imposing sanctions on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program becomes law.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday and it now goes to the Senate.

Without giving details, Rouhani said in a Wednesday cabinet meeting that Iran will "take any action that is necessary for the country's expedience and interests." State TV broadcast his remarks.

He added that Iran will improve its "defensive means without attention to others."

The U.S. legislation imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. The measure would also apply terrorism sanctions to the Revolutionary Guards and enforce an arms embargo.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.