AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 26, 2:26 AM EDT

Chador in, hijab out: Iran VP's wardrobe draws criticism

By AMIR VAHDAT
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
Chador in, hijab out: Iran VP's wardrobe draws criticism

Authorities say Apple shuts down Iranian apps

Iran media report Apple shuts down Iranian apps

In the Persian Gulf, Iran's drones pose rising threat to US

US-educated official now Tehran's mayor in reformist sweep
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Latest News
Russia says Syria's last 2 chemical weapons sites dismantled

Bus drives off a pier in southern Russia, killing 17 workers

Bus drives off a pier in southern Russia, killing 16 workers

NATO chief says 2 experts to attend Russia-Belarus war games

Russia says US reliance on force in Afghanistan won't work

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) --

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.