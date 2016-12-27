Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 27, 5:02 AM EST

Iran's rial at all-time low over strong dollar, other woes

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
Iran's rial at all-time low over strong dollar, other woes

Iran says will only pay half price for new Boeing planes

Iranian guns down 10 relatives in shooting rampage

Iran shoots down state TV drone over capital

Iran finalizes deal for 100 planes from Airbus
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Latest News
The Latest: Pilot says first data from black box very soon

Rescuers find flight recorder from Black Sea plane crash

AP Photos: Chronicling Russia's change: 25 years of turmoil

A look at recent crashes of Soviet-built Tu-154 planes

Putin: Russia's military is stronger than any potential foe
The Latest: Putin wants to visit US, pending Trump invite

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iran's currency has struck an all-time low this week, trading at 41,600 rials to $1.

Ten years ago, Iran's rial traded at around 9,200 to $1. Then came international sanctions over Iran's nuclear program.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw sanctions lifted in exchange for Iran limiting its uranium enrichment. While the rial rose immediately after the deal, it has taken a hit in recent weeks.

While a weak rial makes Iranian exports more attractive to the world market, it also means people's savings continue to lose value in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, concerns gather about what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might mean for the atomic accord going forward, even as most Iranians have yet to feel any change from it.

---

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.