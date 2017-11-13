Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 13, 12:07 AM EST

Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 140

By NASSER KARIMI and AMIR VAHDAT
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iranian state media say that a powerful earthquake that shook the Iran-Iraq border late on Sunday has killed more than 140 people and injured 860 in Iran alone.

The Baghdad government has not immediately given word on damage or casualties in that country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja. It struck at a depth of 23.2 kilometers (14.4 miles), a shallow depth that can have broader damage. Magnitude 7 earthquakes are capable of widespread, heavy damage.

The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Its worst damage appeared to be in Iran's western Kermanshah province, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq.

