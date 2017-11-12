Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 12, 10:20 PM EST

The Latest: Iran says at least 140 killed, 300 hurt in quake

AP Photo
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 140

The Latest: Iran says at least 140 killed, 300 hurt in quake

The Latest: Iran reports at least 61 dead, 300 hurt in quake

Iranians report at least 61 dead, 300 injured from quake

New mass graves found in Iraq could contain up to 400 bodies
Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 140

The Latest: Iran says at least 140 killed, 300 hurt in quake

The Latest: Iran reports at least 61 dead, 300 hurt in quake

Iranians report at least 61 dead, 300 injured from quake

7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Iran-Iraq border area
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.
Interactive
Interactive of the devastation left by Chilean earthquake.
Earthquakes:
Causes and
consequences
Haiti Earthquake
Latest News
Resident charged with murder in Russian building collapse

Putin vows to retaliate for US actions against Russian media

Russian defense minister raises concern about NATO buildup

Ex-British double agent says Russian spies must save world

Ex-Scottish leader criticized for show on Moscow-backed RT
Putin: Russian doping scandals could be US election meddling

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- The latest on an earthquake along the Iran-Iraq border (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140.

IRNA also said over 860 people were injured in the quake that shook the region Sunday.

The report Monday morning said 141 had been killed in cities and towns in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

It said rescuers worked through the night and the operations will be accelerated during the day Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

Iran sits on many major fault lines and is prone to quakes. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

---

3:20 a.m.

Iranian officials say the powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday killed at least 61 people and injured 300 in Iran.

Iranian state TV also says that Iraqi officials have reported six deaths and 200 injuries inside Iraq, although there has not been any official confirmation from Iraq's government. The TV report also says Iraqis reported more than 50 people injured in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 were hurt in Khanaquin city

The U.S. Geological Survey saysdthe quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

---

1:50 a.m.

An Iranian official says at least 30 people died in Iran when a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Iran-Iraq border region. Deputy Gov. Mojtaba Nikkerdar of Iran's Kermanshah province also says more than 200 people suffered injuries.

Iranian TV says Iraqi officials have reported at least six people dead on Iraq's side of the border from Sunday's quake. It says the officials also report more than 50 people were injured in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 were hurt in Khanaquin city. There has been no official report from Iraq's government.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered around 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

Iran's semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency says at least 14 Iranian provinces were affected.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.