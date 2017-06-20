Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 20, 1:53 PM EDT

Iran's top leader opposes Iraqi Kurdish independence vote


Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
Iran's top leader opposes Iraqi Kurdish independence vote

French, Iraqi journalists killed in Mosul mine blast

EU discourages Iraqi Kurds from holding independence vote

Iraqi premier on anti-terror outreach to Saudi Arabia, Iran

Iraqi troops launch battle for last IS stronghold in Mosul
Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
Iran's top leader opposes Iraqi Kurdish independence vote

Iran calls missile attack on Syria militants a wider warning

Iran, China hold joint naval drill in Persian Gulf

Saudi coast guard kills local fisherman, says Iran TV

Report: Iranian forces kill 2 militants and arrest 5
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.
Latest News
Moscow's zoo shows off baby Asian elephant to public

Man convicted in Germany in aside to famous 'fake news' case

European court rules in favor of Russian gay activists

Putin: Former German leader Helmut Kohl molded his worldview

Key moments in Russia's campaign, involvement in Syrian war
Putin: Former German leader Helmut Kohl molded his worldview

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has spoken out against a referendum on independence for Iraqi Kurds set for later this year.

A Tuesday report on Khamenei's website quoted him as telling visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, that Iraq "should remain integrated" and that advocates of Kurdish independence are "opponents of the independence and identity" of Iraq.

Iran has its own Kurdish minority in the west of the country and the central government dismantled a self-proclaimed Soviet-backed Kurdish government in the 1940's.

Kurdish officials in Iraq say the referendum will be held in Sept. 25.

Iran and Iraq have been close allies since fall of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.