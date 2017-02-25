Eagle Herald











Feb 25, 6:02 AM EST

Iranian director sends video to message to US rally

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Iranian director sends video to message to US rally

Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar rehearsals musical

Foster, Fox call for unity at rally for immigration rights

Syrian who worked on nominated film can't attend Oscars

Meryl Streep added as Academy Awards presenter
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
Russian UN ambassador Churkin honored, buried in Moscow

Germany slams Russian plan to attack Reichstag replica

Russia military acknowledges new branch: info warfare troops

Russia's highest court frees opposition activist

Russia to build Reichstag model for youths to storm at park

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- An Oscar-nominated Iranian film director has sent a video message to a rally attended by celebrities and top talent agents. It's intended to thank the Hollywood community for its support during his boycott of the awards ceremony.

After U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries, including Iran, Asghar Farhadi decided to boycott the Oscars.

The video has been published on Iranian social media. In it, Farhadi condemns the new U.S. president's policies and says they are "trying to promote hate."

Farhadi said in his first public appearance since the ban: "It is comforting to me to know that, at a time when some politicians are trying to promote hate by creating divisions between cultures and religions and nationalities."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.