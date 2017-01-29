Eagle Herald











Jan 29, 2:18 PM EST

Iranian director to skip Oscars over Trump's travel ban

By AMIR VAHDAT
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Multimedia
Oscars 2010 Red Carpet
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Sundance awards go to Melanie Lynskey thriller, Syria doc

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

Iranian director to skip Oscars over Trump's travel ban

Usually an Oscar warm-up, SAG Awards will miss a key player

'La La Land' takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
Russian police kill 3 suspected militants in North Caucasus

Over 2,000 people rally against Russian cathedral handover

Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive

WTO panel faults Russia over duties on German, Italian vans

Hungary says Russia sanctions fruitless, Putin visit timely
Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- An Oscar-nominated Iranian director said Sunday he will not attend this year's Academy Awards because of a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

Asghar Farhadi, an acclaimed director whose film, "The Salesman," was nominated for best foreign language film, said the uncertainty surrounding his ability to travel to the United States was "in no way acceptable," and that he would not attend next month's ceremony even if an exception to the ban were possible.

An executive order issued last week temporarily bans the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. The administration says it is necessary to keep out potential terrorists while stricter vetting procedures are put in place.

Farhadi became the first Iranian to win an Oscar, for his 2011 film, "A Separation."

He said he had initially hoped to attend the awards and express his opinions in the press surrounding the event.

"However, it now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip," he said.

He compared "hard-liners" in the United States to those in his own country, saying both "have tried to present to their people unrealistic and fearful images of various nations and cultures in order to turn their differences into disagreements, their disagreements into enmities and their enmities into fears."

He went on to condemn the "unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries," and expressed "hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations."

In a statement released Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed concern that Farhadi and his cast and crew may not be permitted to attend the Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles, calling it "extremely troubling."

On Thursday, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the "The Salesman," tweeted she would boycott the Oscars - whether allowed to attend or not - in protest of Trump's immigration policies, which she called "racist."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.