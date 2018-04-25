Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 8:52 AM EDT

Oliver Stone, visiting Iran, calls US a global 'outlaw'

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Oliver Stone, making his first-ever visit to Iran, says the United States is a global "outlaw" that has made a mess of the Middle East.

The director of "JFK" and "Platoon" spoke at a press conference Wednesday during his visit to the country, where he attended an international film festival.

Stone reprised his criticism of the 2003 Iraq war and suggested the U.S. has acted similarly in Libya and Syria, saying: "We are outlaws, we're doing something that is outlawed internationally, we had no permission to invade Iraq from the U.N., we did it, and we continue to do this."

He went on to say that "national security has trumped artistic freedom," claiming "you cannot make a film critical of the United States' foreign policy."

His remarks drew applause.

