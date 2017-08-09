Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 9, 7:09 AM EDT

Iran detains 64 half-naked youths at pool party


Iran detains 64 half-naked youths at pool party

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iran's state TV is reporting that authorities have detained 64 youths at a pool party in central Isfahan province.

The Wednesday report by the TV news website iribnews.ir says provincial Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces and local police arrested 64 "half naked" youths at a pool party on the outskirts of Isfahan city on Tuesday.

The report said the youngsters were dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages.

The state TV station also said some partygoers published video from the event on social networks to "encourage decadence."

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal and considered a sin under Islamic law in Iran.

