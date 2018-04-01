Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 1, 10:02 AM EDT

Moderate quake rattles western Iran


Moderate quake rattles western Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the country's western province of Kermanshah, state TV reported Sunday.

The temblor rocked the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab, which was one of the areas that suffered extensive damage from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in November that killed 600 people.

Semi-official ISNA news agency said at least 37 people suffered minor injuries, 27 of them were transferred to hospital and released after outpatient treatment.

The earthquakes struck at a depth of eight kilometers (5 miles), with no damage or casualties.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

