TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the shrine of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (all times local):

Noon

Iran's state TV says four attackers were involved in a parliament shooting that is still underway, and that eight people have been wounded.

The state TV report did not provide further details, or say whether the shooting was linked to another attack Wednesday on the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. There, four attackers, including a suicide bomber, killed a security guard and wounded four other people.

State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following the shrine attack.

---

11:30 a.m.

Iran's state TV news website says four "terrorists," including a suicide bomber, have attacked the shrine of the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, killing a security guard and wounding four people.

State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following Wednesday's attack.

Iranian media earlier reported a shooting inside the parliament building that wounded a security guard, without providing further details. It was not immediately clear if the attacks were related.

---

11:15 a.m.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says medics are treating the guard. It did not provide further details about Wednesday's shooting.