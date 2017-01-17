TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iran's president has compared talk of renegotiating its nuclear accord to "converting a shirt back to cotton," and says U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's talk of doing so is "mainly slogans."

Trump has strongly criticized the deal struck with world powers, in which Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, but has not said what he plans to do about the agreement.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told reporters Tuesday that "renegotiation has no meaning at all." He added that "Mr. Trump has so far made many remarks on the deal. These are mainly slogans. I do not see it likely that something happens in practice."

The agreement also included Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. None have expressed interest in scrapping the agreement or restoring sanctions.