The Latest: 11 people on board plane that crashed in Iran


TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- The Latest on the Turkish plane crash in Iran (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says at least 11 people were on board the small Turkish private plane that crashed.

That's according to a report Sunday night on the crash that quotes the Iranian Red Crescent.

Iran's state TV is quoting Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country's emergency management organization, as saying the plane hit a mountain in Shahr-e Kord and burst into flames.

Authorities say the plane took off from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Officials there did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

---

7:25 p.m.

Iranian news agencies are reporting that a Turkish plane traveling in Iran's air space has crashed.

News website asriran.com is quoting the country's Civil Aviation Organization spokesman, Reza Jafarizadeh, as saying it was a private jet that crash near Shahr-e Kord city, some 370 kilometres (230 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the plane took off from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and was heading to Turkey's Istanbul.

The reports did not elaborate.

Earlier in February, an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed in southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board.

