TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- The Latest on the Turkish plane crash in Iran (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

A website associated with Iranian state television is quoting an emergency official as saying that all 11 people on board a Turkish private jet that crashed in the mountains have been killed.

The Young Journalists' Club website quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country's emergency management agency, as saying that local villagers had reached the site of the airplane crash late Sunday night.

Khaledi said they found 11 badly burned bodies. He said DNA tests would be needed to identify the dead.

Authorities say the Turkish private jet was flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul. The doomed aircraft days earlier carried a bachelorette party bound for Dubai.

---

7:45 p.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says at least 11 people were on board the small Turkish private plane that crashed.

That's according to a report Sunday night on the crash that quotes the Iranian Red Crescent.

Iran's state TV is quoting Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country's emergency management organization, as saying the plane hit a mountain in Shahr-e Kord and burst into flames.

Authorities say the plane took off from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Officials there did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

---

7:25 p.m.

Iranian news agencies are reporting that a Turkish plane traveling in Iran's air space has crashed.

News website asriran.com is quoting the country's Civil Aviation Organization spokesman, Reza Jafarizadeh, as saying it was a private jet that crash near Shahr-e Kord city, some 370 kilometres (230 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the plane took off from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and was heading to Turkey's Istanbul.

The reports did not elaborate.

Earlier in February, an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed in southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board.