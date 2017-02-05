Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 5, 6:51 AM EST

Iran lifts ban on American wrestling team


Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
Iran lifts ban on American wrestling team

Israeli PM calls for unity against Iran before UK visit

Trump Cabinet pick paid by 'cult-like' Iranian exile group

Iran: If enemies do wrong, missiles will come down on them

US wrestlers in limbo after Iran bans them from tournament
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Latest News
Putin foe Alexei Navalny opens presidential campaign office

Belarusian leader lashes out at Russia

Putin visits EU-member Hungary for talks on energy

NATO chief sees growing Russian influence in the Balkans

Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over Black Sea plane
Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iran has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The Sunday report by state TV quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that the ban was lifted after the "discriminative restrictions" on Iranian nationals travelling to the U.S. was suspended by a U.S. federal judge.

The wrestlers were originally banned Friday from the Feb. 16-17 competition after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. The Trump administration is now appealing to reinstate the travel ban. On Sunday a judge in San Francisco rejected the government's request for an immediate reinstatement. Formal arguments in the case begin on Monday.

Regardless of tensions between their governments, American and Iranian wrestlers have frequently hosted each other in competitions and have a working relationship that goes back decades.

At least one Iranian parliamentarian, Ali Mohtari, was critical of the original decision to ban the U.S. team. In a posting on Twitter, Mohtari argued that Iran should do the opposite of Trump and instead make a point of welcoming the American wrestlers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.